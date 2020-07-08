Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 0.3%

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 282.26 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.51), approximately 5,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 94,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.52).

The firm has a market cap of $159.92 million and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is a boost from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

