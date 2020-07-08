Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR Announces Annual Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:TLK)

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.614 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLK. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

