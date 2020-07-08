Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:TLK)

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.824 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn alerts:

TLK opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLK. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

