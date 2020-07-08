THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Trading Down 9.4%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 144,705 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 58,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF)

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

