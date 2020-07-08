The City of London Investment Trust (LON:SAIN) Shares Up 0.2%

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.11), 137,279 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.09).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 412.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Hagman acquired 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 401 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £119,097 ($146,562.88). Also, insider Dame Mariot Leslie acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £11,640 ($14,324.39).

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.