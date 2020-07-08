The City of London Investment Trust (LON:SAIN) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.11), 137,279 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.09).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 412.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Hagman acquired 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 401 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £119,097 ($146,562.88). Also, insider Dame Mariot Leslie acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £11,640 ($14,324.39).

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit