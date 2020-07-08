Toll Brothers Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.