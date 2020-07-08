Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

TD opened at C$60.22 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.61 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

