Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

TPC opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Also, CFO Gary G. Smalley acquired 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $273,050.00. Insiders have acquired 207,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit