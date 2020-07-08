U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,725 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. 5,969,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,658,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.