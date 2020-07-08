UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.67.

UNH traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.36. 1,985,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

