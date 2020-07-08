UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,644. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

