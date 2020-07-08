Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on August 7th

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $563.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

