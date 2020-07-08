Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,815,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,589,355. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 269.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

