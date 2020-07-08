VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,702,000 after acquiring an additional 872,584 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,235,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 59,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,147,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,771,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.