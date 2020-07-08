Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Reduced by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

