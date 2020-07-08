Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells $650,793.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.20, for a total value of $650,793.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 445 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $107,498.65.

On Friday, June 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $541,927.75.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35.

On Monday, April 27th, Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $167,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $143,835.30.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.95. 722,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,613. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $253.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after buying an additional 381,360 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 339.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 29.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 288.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 133,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

