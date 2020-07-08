Verizon Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 57.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.