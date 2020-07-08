Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 15,308,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,811,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

