VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. VMware posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $1,962,457.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,956 shares of company stock worth $18,018,611. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,303 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,806 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in VMware by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in VMware by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,344 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VMware by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,989. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.36.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

