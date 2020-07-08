Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 60.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.