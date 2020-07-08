Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1,850.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,782 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.44. 17,311,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.