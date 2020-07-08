Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 13,583,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,552,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

