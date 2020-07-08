Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $539,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $27,510,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.12. 1,728,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.