Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Update

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 8,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 10,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,325. The stock has a market cap of $816.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 58.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 111.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 162,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 164.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 229,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

