Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Update

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 8,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 10,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,325. The stock has a market cap of $816.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 58.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 111.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 162,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 164.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 229,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.