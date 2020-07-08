West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,023,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.2% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 255,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. 3,797,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

