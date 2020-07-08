West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.7% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,862,000 after purchasing an additional 346,731 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. 7,834,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,176,015. The firm has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Argus lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

