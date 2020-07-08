West Branch Capital LLC Buys 1,709 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.17. 2,285,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,850. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average is $224.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

