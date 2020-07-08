West Branch Capital LLC Buys 2,594 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,491,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

