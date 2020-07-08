West Branch Capital LLC Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,325,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 9,295,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,762,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.62. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

