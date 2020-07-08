West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.36.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.