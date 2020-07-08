West Branch Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. 13,845,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,031,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

