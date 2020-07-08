West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 113,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.27. 6,244,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

