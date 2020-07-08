West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. 3,809,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,470. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Cfra boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.