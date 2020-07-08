West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 13,573,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,552,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

