West Branch Capital LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $80.99 on Wednesday, hitting $3,081.11. 5,008,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,598.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,168.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,069.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

