West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $350.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

