West Branch Capital LLC Makes New $713,000 Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in Nike by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 108,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. 5,632,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,600,092. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

