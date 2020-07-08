West Branch Capital LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,363,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,883. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.86 and a 200-day moving average of $186.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

