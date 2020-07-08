West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,902,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,450,869. The company has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.