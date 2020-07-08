West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $333,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Facebook by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 71,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,963,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $243.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,753,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,633,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.92. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $693.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

