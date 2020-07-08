West Branch Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

MMM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.58. 1,619,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

