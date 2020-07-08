West Branch Capital LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 15,034,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,810,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.