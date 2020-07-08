Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. 833,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,782. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 517,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 837,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,730 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

