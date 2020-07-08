Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.20. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,846. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after buying an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $296,913,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

