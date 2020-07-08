Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce $79.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $85.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $348.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $364.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.83 million, with estimates ranging from $456.65 million to $657.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

PTCT stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. 866,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 33,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,689,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,730 shares of company stock worth $8,661,446. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.