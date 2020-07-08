Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

AMRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,337. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. George acquired 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $99,049.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $99,049.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Kiely acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

