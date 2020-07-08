Zoomba (ZBA) Market Capitalization Achieves $687.54

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Zoomba has a market cap of $687.54 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00500062 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017002 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004985 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003133 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

