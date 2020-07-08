Zurcoin (ZUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.00

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Zurcoin has a total market capitalization of $16,497.45 and approximately $17.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zurcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Coin Profile

ZUR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

