-$0.05 EPS Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Navigator posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navigator.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 12,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,979. The company has a market capitalization of $367.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Navigator has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 549.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

