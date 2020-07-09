$1.22 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to report $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.40. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $127.27. The stock had a trading volume of 439,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

